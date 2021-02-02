विज्ञापन
बार में शराब के नशे में भिड़ गईं लड़कियां, रोकने की जगह हूटिंग करते और वीडियो बनाते रहे लोग, 10 गिरफ्तार

ishwar ashish
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Published by: ishwar ashish
Updated Tue, 02 Feb 2021 11:21 AM IST
women were fighting in my bar, inside videos exposed.
- फोटो : amar ujala
समिट बिल्डिंग में माई बार हेडक्वार्टर के अंदर रविवार रात को युवक-युवतियां शराब के नशे में डांस कर रहे थे। इसी बीच तीन-चार युवतियां आपस मे गाली-गलौज करने लगीं और एक दूसरे के बाल खींचने लगीं। यह देख अंदर शराब के नशे में झूम रहे लोग हूटिंग करने लगे।
माई बार में मारपीट का एक दृश्य।
माई बार में मारपीट का एक दृश्य। - फोटो : amar ujala
