घने कोहरे के साथ दिन की शुरुआत, गलन ने ठिठुराया, आने वाले दिनों में ऐसा रहेगा मौसम का हाल

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 24 Dec 2019 01:37 PM IST
weather update: weather prediction for coming days in lucknow
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुजरते दिसंबर के बीच सोमवार को घने कोहरे के साथ दिन की शुरुआत हुई। एक दिन पहले 20 डिग्री के ऊपर जा पहुंचे पारे के साथ मामूली राहत का अहसास कराने वाले मौसम के तेवर फिर बदल गए। सुबह सर्द हवा के झोंके सिहराते रहे। दोपहर में गुनगुनी धूप ने राहत दी, लेकिन शाम को ठिठुरन हावी रही।
lucknow weather temperature in lucknow lucknow news in hindi
