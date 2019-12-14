शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   weather changed due to rain and hail in lucknow

बेमौसम बारिश व ओलों ने बढ़ाई ठंड, लखनऊ समेत पूरे यूपी में शीतलहर का दौर, घने कोहरे का अंदेशा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 14 Dec 2019 03:02 PM IST
शीतलहर का दौर
1 of 7
शीतलहर का दौर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पहाड़ों पर हुई बर्फबारी के बीच बेमौसम बारिश और लखनऊ समेत कई जिलों में ओलावृष्टि से प्रदेश में शीतलहरी का दौर शुरू हो गया है। बृहस्पतिवार रात से शुरू हुई बारिश शुक्रवार को भी जारी रही। इससे ठंड ने अचानक जोर पकड़ लिया।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
weather in lucknow lucknow weather temperature in lucknow lucknow temperature lucknow news uttar pradesh news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

गायिका इला अरुण
Lucknow

लखनऊः गायिका इला ने राजस्थानी गीतों पर लोगों को खूब झुमाया, देखें- तस्वीरें

14 दिसंबर 2019

राहुल अग्रवाल और आलौकिक दीक्षित
Lucknow

मिसालः सैकड़ों बच्चों में जगाई शिक्षा की अलख, काम के बाद लगाते हैं क्लास

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur Fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
बर्फबारी के बाद घाटी में बढ़ी पर्यटकों की संख्या
Jammu

बर्फबारी के बाद दुल्हन सी सजी जन्नत, वादियों में बच्चों की तरह अठखेलियां करते नजर आए पर्यटक

14 दिसंबर 2019

See awesome views photos of snowfall in Uttarakhand
Dehradun

बर्फबारी के बाद तस्वीरों में देखें उत्तराखंड के मनमोहक नजारे, होगा जन्नत की खूबसूरती का दीदार

14 दिसंबर 2019

tihar jail suicide
Delhi NCR

फांसी पर लटकाने के दो घंटे बाद भी नहीं गई थी इस शख्स की जान, तब ऐसे निकाला था दम

14 दिसंबर 2019

मानव एकेडमी और अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन के के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में कराटे प्रतियोगिता में बच्चे
Varanasi

आज से शुरू हुआ सिगरा स्टेडियम में कराटे कुंभ, मानव एकेडमी-अमर उजाला के साथ हो रहा आयोजन

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Navendu Mishra
Gorakhpur

ब्रिटेन में चुनाव जीतने वाले नवेंदु मिश्रा यूपी के इस जिले के हैं वासी, सीएम योगी के शहर से है नाता

14 दिसंबर 2019

swati maliwal
Delhi NCR

अनशन का आज 12वां दिन: स्वाति मालीवाल की जान खतरे में, सरकार बेपरवाह

14 दिसंबर 2019

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur Fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
विज्ञापन
बंद हुआ फाटक।
Varanasi

वाराणसी: मंडुवाडीह सब्जी मंडी के इस रेलवे फाटक को किया बंद, अब जाम से जूझ रहे लोग

14 दिसंबर 2019

नरेंद्र पाल की अनोखी कलेक्शन
Chandigarh

देखिए, देश की धरोहर संजोने के लिए बेच दी तीन करोड़ की जमीन और खुद अब किराये पर रहते हैं

14 दिसंबर 2019

rvc meerut
Meerut

आरवीसी ने पूरे किए 241 साल, बड़ाखाना में यादें ताजा करेंगे सेना के अफसर, जवान और वेटरंस

14 दिसंबर 2019

After snowfall in himachal seven places and shimla temperature in Minus no electricity supply
Chamba

बर्फबारी के बाद मौसम खुलते ही बढ़ी दुश्वारियां, सात स्थानों का पारा माइनस में, बिजली गुल

14 दिसंबर 2019

सीरी किला
Chandigarh

खुलासाः 'लाशों के ऊपर खड़े किए जाते थे किले, खिलजी ने 8 हजार खोपड़ियों से भरवाई थी नींवें'

14 दिसंबर 2019

सीएसए में पीएम मोदी
Kanpur

पीएम मोदी की अध्यक्षता में राष्ट्रीय गंगा परिषद की पहली बैठक, एजेंडे में सहायक नदियों पर भी फोकस

14 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक चित्र
Chandigarh

ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनवाने और रिन्यू कराने से पहले अब करना होगा ये काम, बड़े फायदे में रहेंगे

14 दिसंबर 2019

कपिलवस्तु में प्रतिवर्ष हजारों की संख्या में आते हैं पर्यटक
Gorakhpur

सिद्धार्थ कैसे कहलाए बुद्ध, क्या है 'कपिलवस्तु' से कनेक्शन? विदेशों से आते लाखों अनुयायी

14 दिसंबर 2019

राजेंद्र और शोभा
Chamoli

कहीं भारी बर्फबारी के बीच दुल्हन ने खिंचवाई फोटो तो कहीं बर्फ की फुहारों में पहुंचे दूल्हे राजा

14 दिसंबर 2019

डोली में दुल्हन को विदा कराकर ले गया दूल्हा
Agra

यहां डोली में दुल्हन को विदा कराकर ले गया दूल्हा, वर्षों पुरानी परंपरा को देखने उमड़े लोग

14 दिसंबर 2019

rain in meerut
Meerut

पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी और ठंडी हवा ने बढ़ाया सर्दी का सितम, बारिश ने तोड़ा 22 साल का रिकॉर्ड

14 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक चित्र
Chandigarh

बच्चों को विदेश भेजने से पहले सावधान, एजेंटों का 'खेल' बर्बाद कर सकता है, कई नुकसान झेलेंगे

14 दिसंबर 2019

पति के मेट्रो के आगे कूदकर जान देने के बाद पत्नी ने बेटी संग लगाई फांसी
Delhi NCR

पति ने मेट्रो के सामने की आत्महत्या, आंखों में आंसू लिए पत्नी घर आई पहले बेटी को मारा फिर खुद को

14 दिसंबर 2019

गुरुकुल में पढ़ाती हैं गुलशन
Meerut

मज़हब की दीवारें तोड़ गुरुकुल की नई उम्मीद बन गईं 'गुलशन', ऐसे पूरा किया बचपन का सपना

14 दिसंबर 2019

शीतलहर का दौर
शीतलहर का दौर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौसम
मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश में भीगते बच्चे
बारिश में भीगते बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठिठुरते बच्चे
ठिठुरते बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौसम
मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश में भीगते लोग
बारिश में भीगते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश में भीगते बच्चे
बारिश में भीगते बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

बूढ़े चाचा का ये डांस देख आप भी रह जाएंगे हैरान

डांसिंग अंकल को तो आपने कई बार देखा होगा लेकिन डांसिंग चचा का डांस देखना ना भूलिये। इनका मस्ती भरा डांस देखकर आपके चेहरे पर मुस्कान जरूर आ जाएगी।

14 दिसंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी 1:14

Congress 'Bharat Bachao' Rally : राहुल गांधी का जोरदार हमला, 'मेरा नाम Rahul Savarkar नहीं है'

14 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली फैक्ट्री आग 1:16

दिल्ली के मुंडका में प्लाईवुड फैक्ट्री में लगी आग, 21 गाड़ियों ने बामुश्किल आग पर पाया काबू

14 दिसंबर 2019

भारतीय टीम 1:25

मैच से पहले भारतीय टीम को झटका, भुवनेश्वर कुमार वन-डे सीरीज से बाहर

14 दिसंबर 2019

कांग्रेस रैली 1:32

दिल्ली में कांग्रेस की ‘भारत बचाओ’ रैली से पहले राहुल गांधी ने दी मोदी सरकार को ये चुनौती

14 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited