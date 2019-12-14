बेमौसम बारिश व ओलों ने बढ़ाई ठंड, लखनऊ समेत पूरे यूपी में शीतलहर का दौर, घने कोहरे का अंदेशा

{"_id":"5df4a8bf8ebc3e880a6389ad","slug":"weather-changed-due-to-rain-and-hail-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0935 \u0913\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0920\u0902\u0921, \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0940\u0924\u0932\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930, \u0918\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शीतलहर का दौर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df4a8bf8ebc3e880a6389ad","slug":"weather-changed-due-to-rain-and-hail-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0935 \u0913\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0920\u0902\u0921, \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0940\u0924\u0932\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930, \u0918\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश में भीगते बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df4a8bf8ebc3e880a6389ad","slug":"weather-changed-due-to-rain-and-hail-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0935 \u0913\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0920\u0902\u0921, \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0940\u0924\u0932\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930, \u0918\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ठिठुरते बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df4a8bf8ebc3e880a6389ad","slug":"weather-changed-due-to-rain-and-hail-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0935 \u0913\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0920\u0902\u0921, \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0940\u0924\u0932\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930, \u0918\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश में भीगते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df4a8bf8ebc3e880a6389ad","slug":"weather-changed-due-to-rain-and-hail-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0935 \u0913\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0920\u0902\u0921, \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0940\u0924\u0932\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930, \u0918\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश में भीगते बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला