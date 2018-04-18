बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad6d9a74f1c1b6e098b51dc","slug":"tiger-entered-in-the-populated-area-of-gonda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0902\u0921\u093e : \u0906\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0918, \u0926\u094b \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोंडा : आबादी में घुस आया बाघ, दो लोगों को जख्मी कर खेत में छिपा, पुलिस और ग्रामीणों ने की घेराबंदी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 11:08 AM IST
गोंडा के नवाबगंज में बुधवार सुबह खेत में काम कर रहे किसान पर एक बाघ ने हमला कर घायल कर दिया किसान को फैजाबाद के एक नर्सिंग होम में भर्ती कराया गया है। मौके पर पुलिस कांबिंग कर रही है और बाघ को पकड़ने के लिए लखनऊ से वन विभाग की टीम बुलाई गई है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ad6d9a74f1c1b6e098b51dc","slug":"tiger-entered-in-the-populated-area-of-gonda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0902\u0921\u093e : \u0906\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0918, \u0926\u094b \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad6d9a74f1c1b6e098b51dc","slug":"tiger-entered-in-the-populated-area-of-gonda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0902\u0921\u093e : \u0906\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0918, \u0926\u094b \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad6d9a74f1c1b6e098b51dc","slug":"tiger-entered-in-the-populated-area-of-gonda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0902\u0921\u093e : \u0906\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0918, \u0926\u094b \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad6d9a74f1c1b6e098b51dc","slug":"tiger-entered-in-the-populated-area-of-gonda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0902\u0921\u093e : \u0906\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0918, \u0926\u094b \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad6d9a74f1c1b6e098b51dc","slug":"tiger-entered-in-the-populated-area-of-gonda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0902\u0921\u093e : \u0906\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0918, \u0926\u094b \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad6d9a74f1c1b6e098b51dc","slug":"tiger-entered-in-the-populated-area-of-gonda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0902\u0921\u093e : \u0906\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0918, \u0926\u094b \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad6d9a74f1c1b6e098b51dc","slug":"tiger-entered-in-the-populated-area-of-gonda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0902\u0921\u093e : \u0906\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0918, \u0926\u094b \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.