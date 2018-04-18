शहर चुनें

गोंडा : आबादी में घुस आया बाघ, दो लोगों को जख्मी कर खेत में छिपा, पुलिस और ग्रामीणों ने की घेराबंदी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 11:08 AM IST
गोंडा के नवाबगंज में बुधवार सुबह खेत में काम कर रहे किसान पर एक बाघ ने हमला कर घायल कर दिया किसान को फैजाबाद के एक नर्सिंग होम में भर्ती कराया गया है। मौके पर पुलिस कांबिंग कर रही है और बाघ को पकड़ने के लिए लखनऊ से वन विभाग की टीम बुलाई गई है।
