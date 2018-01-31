बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a714c624f1c1b4f588b5ba5","slug":"super-moon-blue-moon-and-lunar-eclipse-can-be-seen-together-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"174 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u091c \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0942\u0928, \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0942 \u092e\u0942\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u0939\u0923 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
174 साल बाद आज सुपर मून, ब्लू मून और चंद्रगहण एक साथ दिखेंगे, यहां से देखें नजारा
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 10:26 AM IST
राजधानी के लोग भी आज दुर्लभ खगोलीय घटना के साक्षी बनेंगे और देख सकेंगे सुपर मून, ब्लू मून और चंद्रग्रहण एक साथ, वो भी 174 साल बाद। हालांकि 152 साल पहले ब्लू मून और चंद्रग्रहण एक साथ देखे गए थे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a714c624f1c1b4f588b5ba5","slug":"super-moon-blue-moon-and-lunar-eclipse-can-be-seen-together-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"174 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u091c \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0942\u0928, \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0942 \u092e\u0942\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u0939\u0923 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a714c624f1c1b4f588b5ba5","slug":"super-moon-blue-moon-and-lunar-eclipse-can-be-seen-together-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"174 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u091c \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0942\u0928, \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0942 \u092e\u0942\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u0939\u0923 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a714c624f1c1b4f588b5ba5","slug":"super-moon-blue-moon-and-lunar-eclipse-can-be-seen-together-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"174 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u091c \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0942\u0928, \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0942 \u092e\u0942\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u0939\u0923 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a714c624f1c1b4f588b5ba5","slug":"super-moon-blue-moon-and-lunar-eclipse-can-be-seen-together-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"174 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u091c \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0942\u0928, \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0942 \u092e\u0942\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u0939\u0923 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a714c624f1c1b4f588b5ba5","slug":"super-moon-blue-moon-and-lunar-eclipse-can-be-seen-together-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"174 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u091c \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0942\u0928, \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0942 \u092e\u0942\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u0939\u0923 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a714c624f1c1b4f588b5ba5","slug":"super-moon-blue-moon-and-lunar-eclipse-can-be-seen-together-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"174 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u091c \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0942\u0928, \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0942 \u092e\u0942\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u0939\u0923 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a714c624f1c1b4f588b5ba5","slug":"super-moon-blue-moon-and-lunar-eclipse-can-be-seen-together-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"174 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u091c \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0942\u0928, \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0942 \u092e\u0942\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u0939\u0923 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.