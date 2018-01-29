बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6ede134f1c1b88268b72d1","slug":"beauty-experts-gave-tips-for-skin-and-hair","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0947\u0926 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u090f\u0915 \u091a\u092e\u094d\u092e\u091a \u0924\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u092e\u0921 \u0925\u0947\u0930\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सफेद बालों से हैं परेशान तो एक चम्मच तिल करेगा चमत्कार, मड थेरेपी देगा चेहरे पर निखार
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 02:11 PM IST
कॉस्मेटिक्स के इस्तेमाल से कुछ घंटों के लिए तो त्वचा और बालों को खूबसूरत बनाया जा सकता है, मगर इनकी असल सुंदरता तो आपका खानपान ही तय करता है। स्वस्थ्य, सुंदर त्वचा व बाल 80 प्रतिशत खानपान पर निर्भर होते हैं। ऊपरी देखभाल व कॉस्मेटिक्स का रोल सिर्फ 20 फीसदी ही है। यह जानकारी विशिष्ट अतिथि श्रीलंका की मशहूर ब्यूटीशियन नयना करुणारत्ने ने रविवार को गोमतीनगर के एक होटल में आयोजित ऑल इंडिया कॉस्मेटोलॉजिट एंड ब्यूटीशियन एसोसिएशन के 16वें वार्षिक सम्मेलन में दी। उन्होंने कहा कि हर्बल उत्पादों में भी केमिकल मिलाए जा रहे हैं।
