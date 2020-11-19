शहर चुनें
Chhath Puja 2020 Kharna: छठ पर्व का छाया उल्लास, सास से मिले व्रत को यूं निभा रहीं हैं बहुएं, बोलीं...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 19 Nov 2020 01:04 PM IST
आरती पांडेय, अनामिका, स्मिता कोहली
आरती पांडेय, अनामिका, स्मिता कोहली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आस्था, उल्लास और तपस्या का संगम है छठ पर्व। चार दिन तक चलने वाला यह एक कठिन व्रत है। कहते हैं न कि दिल में आस्था हो तो हर तप एक निखार लाता है। ऐसा ही है यह व्रत। यह कहना है उन व्रती महिलाओं का जो पीढ़ी दर पीढ़ी चली आ रही इस परंपरा को न केवल सहेज रही हैं, बल्कि पूरे हर्षोल्लास से इस त्योहार को मना रही हैं। आइए, जानते हैं कि व्रती महिलाएं विरासत में मिली इस आस्था का कैसे निर्वहन कर रही हैं। 

 
आरती पांडेय, अनामिका, स्मिता कोहली
आरती पांडेय, अनामिका, स्मिता कोहली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नीलिमा सिंह
नीलिमा सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अनामिका चतुर्वेदी
अनामिका चतुर्वेदी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विभा शर्मा
विभा शर्मा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरती पांडेय
आरती पांडेय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्मिता कोहली
स्मिता कोहली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
