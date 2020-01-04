शहर चुनें

अयोध्या: बिन सीता के गर्भगृह में विराजेंगे रामलला, ऊपर के तल पर होगा पूरा दरबार

अखिलेश वाजपेयी, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 04 Jan 2020 10:07 AM IST
टेंट में रामलला
1 of 6
टेंट में रामलला - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
भले ही श्रीराम जन्मभूमि निर्माण के लिए सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के निर्देशानुसार ट्रस्ट का गठन अभी न हो पाया है लेकिन निर्माण प्रक्रिया की योजना के मंथन के निष्कर्ष धीरे-धीरे बाहर आने लगे हैं। जिनसे यह पता चलता है कि देश व दुनिया के आकर्षण का केंद्र बिंदु अयोध्या में श्रीराम जन्मभूमि मंदिर निर्माण का खाका लगभग खींचा जा चुका है। 
ram mandir ayodhya case supreme court अयोध्या केस ayodhya decision
टेंट में रामलला
टेंट में रामलला - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
अयोध्याः रामलला की फाइल फोटो
अयोध्याः रामलला की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
अयोध्या पर फैसला
अयोध्या पर फैसला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामलला के दर्शन करने आए श्रद्धालु
रामलला के दर्शन करने आए श्रद्धालु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अयोध्या: श्रीराम जन्मभूमि न्यास कार्यशाला में मौजूद श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़।
अयोध्या: श्रीराम जन्मभूमि न्यास कार्यशाला में मौजूद श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
