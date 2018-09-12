शहर चुनें

रामेश्वरम पंडाल में विराजेंगे सबसे बड़े बप्पा, करोड़ों रुपये का कराया बीमा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 12 Sep 2018 01:25 PM IST
गणेश जी
श्री गणेश प्राकट्य कमेटी की ओर से 13वां श्री गणेश महोत्सव झूलेलाल वाटिका में धूमधाम से मनाया जाएगा। रामेश्वर मंदिर की थीम पर पंडाल सजेगा, जहां लखनऊ के सबसे बड़े आठ फीट ऊंचे गजानन विराजमान होंगे। इस बार पंडाल के पास ड्रैगन, डायनासोर के मॉडल भी बनाए गए हैं। 
गणेश जी
झूलेलाल वाटिका में रामेश्वरम मंदिर थीम पर आकार लेता पूरा पंडाल
