राहुल गांधी को बताया, भगवान परशुराम का वंशज, जनेऊधारी हिंदू, वायरल पोस्टर बना चर्चा का केंद्र, देखें
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 02:00 AM IST
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष बनने के बाद राहुल गांधी का अमेठी में एक पोस्टर वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें राहुल को शिव भक्त, जनेऊधारी और भगवान परशुराम का वंशज बताया गया है।
