{"_id":"5ac1c96f4f1c1bcd618b509e","slug":"protest-against-the-decision-of-supreme-court-on-sc-st-act","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SC\/ST Act : \u0938\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a-\u092b\u0948\u091c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
SC/ST Act : सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के विरोध में सड़क पर उतरे लोग, लखनऊ-फैजाबाद हाईवे पर घंटों जाम
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 11:45 AM IST
एससी/एसटी एक्ट पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का विरोध तेज हो गया है। दलित संगठनों द्वारा सोमवार को भारत बंद के आह्वान पर बाराबंकी के सफेदाबाद इलाके में भारी संख्या में लोग सड़क पर उतर आए। लोगों ने लखनऊ-फैजाबाद हाईवे जाम कर प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया।
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.