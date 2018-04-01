शहर चुनें

शॉर्ट सर्किट से यात्रियों से भरी बस में लगी भीषण आग, मचा हड़कंप, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रानीबाजार (बाराबंकी)।, Updated Sun, 01 Apr 2018 10:28 PM IST
fire in a bus in rani bazar in barabanki.
1 of 4
लखनऊ के कैसरबाग डिपो से बहराइच जा रही रोडवेज की एक बस रविवार की रात आग का गोला बन गई। बस में शार्ट सर्किट से लगी आग से यात्रियों में हड़कंप मच गया। आग की जानकारी के करीब डेढ़ घंटे बाद दमकल कर्मी पहुंचे लेकिन तब तक बस पूरी तरह से जल चुकी थी।
uttar pradesh news fire in a bus

