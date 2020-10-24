अयोध्या: 5.50 लाख दीपों संग इस बार नया रिकॉर्ड बनाने की तैयारी, होगा लाइव प्रसारण, ... सजेगा राम दरबार

{"_id":"5f93be758ebc3e9bef37f608","slug":"preparations-to-set-a-new-record-with-5-50-lakh-diyas-in-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092f\u094b\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e: 5.50 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0935 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0923, ... \u0938\u091c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0926\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अयोध्या( फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दीपोत्सव को लेकर आयोजित बैठक में मौजूद अधिकारी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बैठक में मौजूद अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दीपोत्सव (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दीपोत्सव (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला