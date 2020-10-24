शहर चुनें
अयोध्या: 5.50 लाख दीपों संग इस बार नया रिकॉर्ड बनाने की तैयारी, होगा लाइव प्रसारण, ... सजेगा राम दरबार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अयोध्या, Updated Sat, 24 Oct 2020 11:25 AM IST
अयोध्या( फाइल फोटो)
1 of 5
अयोध्या( फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामनगरी में छोटी दीवाली पर दिव्य दीपोत्सव की रूपरेखा तैयार हो गई है। इस बार अयोध्या में तीन दिवसीय दीपोत्सव होगा और 5.50 लाख दीप जगमगा कर नया रिकॉर्ड बनाने की तैयारी है। कोविड-19 के प्रोटोकॉल के तहत सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ दीपोत्सव का आयोजन होगा और सभी कार्यक्रमों का लाइव प्रसारण किया जाएगा। कोविड-19 के चलते इस बार के दीपोत्सव में आम जनमानस को कोरोना महामारी से बचाने के लिए बहुत ही सीमित संख्या में अयोध्या आने की अनुमति प्रदान की जाएगी। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने देश के नाम संदेश में कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर जो भी निर्देश दिए थे उन सबका पूरी तरह से पालन कराया जाएगा। 

 
city & states ayodhya lucknow uttar pradesh deepotsav deepotsav in ayodhya ayodhya news lucknow news uttar pradesh news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

अयोध्या( फाइल फोटो)
दीपोत्सव को लेकर आयोजित बैठक में मौजूद अधिकारी।
बैठक में मौजूद अधिकारी
दीपोत्सव (फाइल फोटो)
दीपोत्सव (फाइल फोटो)
