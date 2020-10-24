शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Ayodhya ›   know about the history of ramleela of ayodhya

तस्वीरें: अयोध्या में तीन शताब्दी पहले शुरू हुई थी रामलीला की परंपरा, दूर-दूर से आते थे लोग, अब विश्व के 70 देशों में है प्रचलित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अयोध्या, Updated Sat, 24 Oct 2020 12:30 PM IST
रामलीला का मंचन
1 of 6
रामलीला का मंचन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामनगरी में रामलीला मंचन की परंपरा तीन शताब्दी पहले शुरू हुई थी। इसे ही रामलीला का उद्गम स्थल माना जाता है। अब यह रामलीला विश्व के करीब 70 देशों में प्रचलित है। अपने उद्गम स्थली में ही अयोध्या की रामलीला का क्रेज कम होता जा रहा है। राजेंद्र निवास स्वर्गद्वार में अयोध्यास्थ रामलीला महोत्सव समिति द्वारा रामलीला मंचन कराने की परंपरा अयोध्या में रामलीला मंचन को जिंदा रखने में कामयाब दिखती है। भगवदाचार्य स्मारक सदन की लीला भी इस वर्ष बंद हो चुकी है तो वहीं कोरोना के चलते अयोध्या शोध संस्थान द्वारा वर्ष 2004 से चल रही अनवरत रामलीला भी 6 माह से बंद पड़ी है। हालांकि इस वर्ष फिल्मी कलाकारों की लीला जरूर आकर्षण का केंद्र बनी हुई है। भगवान राम के चरित्र का लीला मंचन कब शुरू हुआ इसका अनुमान लगाना कठिन है लेकिन अयोध्या में रामलीला मंचन की परंपरा लगभग तीन शताब्दी पूर्व शुरु हुई थी। 



 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states ayodhya lucknow uttar pradesh ramleela in ayodhya ayodhya ramleela lucknow news uttar pradesh news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अयोध्या( फाइल फोटो)
Ayodhya

अयोध्या: 5.50 लाख दीपों संग इस बार नया रिकॉर्ड बनाने की तैयारी, होगा लाइव प्रसारण, ... सजेगा राम दरबार

24 अक्टूबर 2020

रामलीला का मंचन
Ayodhya

रामलीला में बॉलीवुड के करीब 45 कलाकार, पांच दिन में 10 करोड़ से अधिक लोगों ने देखी, तस्वीरें

23 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
दीपोत्सव (फाइल फोटो)
Ayodhya

सूर्यकुंड समेत इन स्थानों पर जलेंगे दीप, वर्चुअल जुड़ेंगे करोड़ों भक्त, आतिशबाजी होगी खास आकर्षण

22 अक्टूबर 2020

सजा भव्य स्टेज, सोनू के साथ कविता, अभ्यास करते कलाकार
Ayodhya

अयोध्या: रामलीला होगी बेहद हाईटेक, उड़ेंगे हनुमान अदृश्य होंगे राक्षस, सीता का किरदार निभाएंगी ये अभिनेत्री

16 अक्टूबर 2020

नवमी तिथि पर जरूर करें इन चीज़ों का सेवन, पूर्ण होती है समस्त कामनाएं
Navratri Special

नवमी तिथि पर जरूर करें इन चीज़ों का सेवन, पूर्ण होती है समस्त कामनाएं
थानों की कमान बेटियों के हाथ
Moradabad

तस्वीरें: थानेदार बिटिया ने चेकिंग अभियान में वसूला 77 हजार का जुर्माना, एयरफोर्स के जवानों का काटा चालान

24 अक्टूबर 2020

मां विशालाक्षी मंदिर।
Varanasi

काशी में मां विशालाक्षी: दक्षिण भारतीय शैली का है मंदिर, देव पुराण में भी मिलता है वर्णन

24 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: तहसीलदार ने बिटिया के परिजनों पूछा 25 लाख रुपये की मदद चाहिए या नहीं, मिला ये करारा जवाब

24 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई ने तीन आरोपियों के परिजनों से की पूछताछ, चश्मदीद छोटू के अलावा इन दो घरों में भी गई टीम

24 अक्टूबर 2020

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
विज्ञापन
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर
Agra

कल से खुलेंगे ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के पट, नई व्यवस्था के तहत भक्तों को मिलेगा प्रवेश

24 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे की पत्नी ऋचा
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के एनकाउंटर के बाद खत्म हुआ खौफ का साम्राज्य, पत्नी ऋचा ने एसडीएम से मिल लगाई मदद की गुहार

24 अक्टूबर 2020

नवमी तिथि पर जरूर करें इन चीज़ों का सेवन, पूर्ण होती है समस्त कामनाएं
Navratri Special

नवमी तिथि पर जरूर करें इन चीज़ों का सेवन, पूर्ण होती है समस्त कामनाएं
बरेली कांड
Bareilly

बरेली कांड: बिलाल के दो पुराने वीडियो हुए वायरल, साथी करा सकते हैं बवाल, कई दोस्त डांसिंग और मॉडलिंग...

24 अक्टूबर 2020

बरेली कांड
Bareilly

बरेली कांड: बिलाल को लेकर एक और खुलासा, सोच में भी कट्टरपन, फेसबुक पर कमलेश तिवारी को...

24 अक्टूबर 2020

अजमेर से पकड़ा गया प्रेमी युगल
Bareilly

अजमेर में मिला प्रेमी युगल, पुलिस से बोली लड़की- बालिग हूं... हमने शादी कर ली

24 अक्टूबर 2020

मणिलाल पाटीदार आईपीएस
Kanpur

आईपीएस मणिलाल ने सिपाही के जरिये लखनऊ के ट्रांसपोर्टर से मांगे 2 लाख, न देने पर किया था ये घिनौना काम

24 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे कांड: वो वायरल कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग जिसने पूरे पुलिस महकमे में मचा दिया हड़कंप, जानें क्याें...

24 अक्टूबर 2020

मनु, विकास दुबे, खुशी दुबे
Kanpur

मनु के घर मिले थे तीन पुलिस वालों के शव फिर भी घूम रही आजाद, दो दिन पहले बिकरू आई खुशी काट रही जेल ?

24 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में आरोपी तत्कालीन चौबेपुर एसओ विनय तिवारी की दूसरी जमानत याचिका खारिज, जानिए क्या बोले जज...

24 अक्टूबर 2020

रावण की पूजा करते सारस्वत समाज के लोग (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

Dussehra 2020: मथुरा में होती है रावण की पूजा, श्रीकृष्ण की नगरी से है विशेष नाता

24 अक्टूबर 2020

एडीजी अजय आनंद से शिकायत करती पीड़ित महिला
Agra

मिशन शक्ति: मुख्यमंत्री के कार्यक्रम में सांसद और एडीजी के सामने फूट-फूटकर रोईं पीड़ित महिलाएं

24 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रधानाचार्य की कुर्सी पर बैठी छात्रा विनीता
Agra

मिशन शक्ति: एक दिन के लिए प्रधानाचार्या बनी 10वीं की विनीता, छात्राओं को पढ़ाया सुरक्षा का पाठ

24 अक्टूबर 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी के वर्चुअल संवाद कार्यक्रम में युवती
Agra

विजयदशमी के बाद 'मिशन शक्ति' बनेगा 'ऑपरेशन शक्ति', सीएम बोले- एक सप्ताह में दिखा काफी बदलाव

24 अक्टूबर 2020

गोवर्धन दानघाटी गिरिराज जी मंदिर
Agra

सात महीने से बंद दानघाटी मंदिर के द्वार, गिरिराजजी के दर्शन को तरसे भक्त, कपाट खोलने की मांग

24 अक्टूबर 2020

रामलीला का मंचन
रामलीला का मंचन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामलीला
रामलीला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X