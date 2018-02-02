बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a73ee4f4f1c1ba32a8b5130","slug":"police-gave-clean-chit-to-smuggler-for-making-passport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0930\u092b\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0915\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0928\u091a\u093f\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 4 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मारफीन तस्कर ने बनवा लिया पासपोर्ट, क्लीनचिट देने वाले 4 पुलिसकर्मी सस्पेंड
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 10:41 AM IST
आम आदमी को थाने में एक प्रार्थनापत्र देने के लिए भले ही कई चक्कर लगाने पड़ते हैं लेकिन जैदपुर पुलिस ने टिकरा उस्मा गांव निवासी मारफीन के तस्कर का पासपोर्ट बनवा डाला। इसकी भनक लगते ही अधिकारियों ने चार पुलिसकर्मियों को निलंबित कर दिया है। हालांकि पासपोर्ट बनाने की प्रक्रिया सिर्फ सिपाहियों तक सीमित ही नहीं है, इसमें हर स्तर पर बड़ी गड़बड़ी हुई है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a73ee4f4f1c1ba32a8b5130","slug":"police-gave-clean-chit-to-smuggler-for-making-passport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0930\u092b\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0915\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0928\u091a\u093f\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 4 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a73ee4f4f1c1ba32a8b5130","slug":"police-gave-clean-chit-to-smuggler-for-making-passport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0930\u092b\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0915\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0928\u091a\u093f\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 4 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a73ee4f4f1c1ba32a8b5130","slug":"police-gave-clean-chit-to-smuggler-for-making-passport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0930\u092b\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0915\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0928\u091a\u093f\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 4 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a73ee4f4f1c1ba32a8b5130","slug":"police-gave-clean-chit-to-smuggler-for-making-passport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0930\u092b\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0915\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0928\u091a\u093f\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 4 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a73ee4f4f1c1ba32a8b5130","slug":"police-gave-clean-chit-to-smuggler-for-making-passport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0930\u092b\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0915\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0928\u091a\u093f\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 4 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a73ee4f4f1c1ba32a8b5130","slug":"police-gave-clean-chit-to-smuggler-for-making-passport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0930\u092b\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0915\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0928\u091a\u093f\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 4 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.