क्रिसमस में खलल डालने की कोशिश भी न करें, खानी पड़ सकती है जेल की हवा
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 11:32 AM IST
एडीजी कानून व्यवस्था आनंद कुमार ने सभी पुलिस कप्तानों को पत्र लिखकर संवैधानिक अधिकारों से वंचित करने का प्रयास करने वालों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई का निर्देश दिया है। क्रिसमस मनाने को लेकर अलीगढ़ में हिंदू जागरण मंच की धमकी के बाद यह कदम उठाया गया है।
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
