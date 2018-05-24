बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यात्रियों की अटकीं सांसे जब उतरते समय एक ओर झुका विमान, मची अफरातफरी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 24 May 2018 01:27 PM IST
लखनऊ के चौधरी चरण सिंह अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर बुधवार दोपहर में उस वक्त हड़कंप और अफरातफरी मच गई जब उतरने समय विमान एक ओर झुक गया। विमान में 150 यात्री सवार थे। विमान झुकते ही सभी की सांसें अटक गईं और चीख निकल पड़ी।
