शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   passengers worried when plane bended on one side while landing

यात्रियों की अटकीं सांसे जब उतरते समय एक ओर झुका विमान, मची अफरातफरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 24 May 2018 01:27 PM IST
passengers worried when plane bended on one side while landing
1 of 6
लखनऊ के चौधरी चरण सिंह अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर बुधवार दोपहर में उस वक्त हड़कंप और अफरातफरी मच गई जब उतरने समय विमान एक ओर झुक गया। विमान में 150 यात्री सवार थे। विमान झुकते ही सभी की सांसें अटक गईं और चीख निकल पड़ी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
amausi airport lucknow airport lucknow news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

डेमो
Lucknow

इंडिगो एयरलाइंस का इंजन खराब, फंसे 200 यात्री, सोशल मीडिया पर इस तरह बयां की अपनी दास्तां

19 मई 2018

passengers are facing problems in plane
Lucknow

... तो विमान में हो रहा है ये सब भी, सोशल मीडिया पर छाई हवाई यात्रियों की पीड़ा

13 अप्रैल 2018

सुरक्षित स्थान पर जाते लोग
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में दहशत के वो 8 घंटे: पल-पल मौत की आहट से सिहरती रही जिंदगी

24 मई 2018

holiday
Delhi NCR

गर्मी की छुट्टियों में शिमला जाएं चाहे मनाली, अब पुलिस ऐसे करेगी आपके घर की रखवाली

24 मई 2018

President Ram Nath Kovind visited Shimla Water Catchment and Wildlife Sanctuary
Shimla

9 हजार फीट की ऊंचाई पर कुछ यूं छुट्टियां मना रहे हैं राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद

24 मई 2018

More in City & states

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

वायरल इंसेफ्लाइटिस की दस्तक: समय से इलाज न मिलने पर हो सकती मौत, एेसे करें बचाव  

24 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

गंगा दशहरा 2018: गंगा स्नान के समय इस मंत्र का जाप दिलाएगा दीर्घायु और दूर होंगे ग्रह दोष

24 मई 2018

akhilesh yadav and mayawati on karnataka chief minister swearing in.
Lucknow

पहली बार एक मंच पर नजर आए अखिलेश-मायावती, 2019 के लिए बनता दिखा मोर्चा, तस्वीरें

24 मई 2018

Ram Rahim
Chandigarh

खट्टा सिंह की गवाही को लेकर राम रहीम ने जेल में रहते हुए उठाया बड़ा कदम, देखिए

24 मई 2018

vns
Varanasi

मां का शव सवा चार महीने तक कमरे में बंद रखा ताकि पेंशन न हो बंद, ऐसे सामने आया सच

24 मई 2018

vaishno devi
Jammu

माता वैष्णो देवी के जंगलों में लगी भीषण आग, यात्रा पर जानें से पहले पढ़ लें ये खबर

23 मई 2018

vns
Varanasi

चार बेटों, बेटी और एक बहू की अमानवीय करतूत का ऐसे हुआ खुलासा, जानकर कहेंगे- उफ्फ!

24 मई 2018

डॉक्टर
Varanasi

दलित को छूने के लिए डॉक्टर ने मांगा 1000 रुपए, नहीं देने पर स्ट्रेचर से धकेल दिया

24 मई 2018

jamia website hacked
Delhi NCR

'सोनम गुप्ता बेवफा' के बाद अब सोशल मीडिया पर छाई है 'पूजा', जामिया की वेबसाइट हैक कर प्रेमी ने लिखा

23 मई 2018

अभिनेत्री हुमा कुरैशी
Lucknow

लखनऊ पहुंची ये खूबसूरत अदाकारा, देखें मनमोहक तस्वीरें

23 मई 2018

Himachal weather report Loo Alert for next two days
Shimla

तस्वीरें: और सताएगी चिलचिलाती गर्मी, दो दिन लू चलने की चेतावनी हुई जारी

24 मई 2018

लखनऊ सिटी स्टेशन
Lucknow

अंग्रेजों के जमाने के ट्रैक और स्टेशन अब नजर आते हैं ऐसे, तस्वीरें

23 मई 2018

delhi metro
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः बदलना था प्लेटफॉर्म तो ट्रैक पर उतर गया ये आदमी, चल दी मेट्रो और फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा

24 मई 2018

summer
Chandigarh

तपती गर्मी और लू सताए तो ये 10 तरीके अपनाएं, राहत मिलेगी...बीमारी भी नहीं होगी

24 मई 2018

आधार वेरिफिकेशन
Dehradun

आधार कार्ड के नाम पर चल रहा ऐसा धंधा, जिसके बारे में जानकर नहीं होगा यकीन

24 मई 2018

mayawati home
Lucknow

सबसे बड़े बंगले में रहेंगी मायावती तो गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह का आशियाना होगा सबसे छोटा

21 मई 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.