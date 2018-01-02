Download App
mulayam singh yadav and shivpal yadav in lucknow.
मुलायम ने सपा कार्यालय में मनाया न्यू ईयर, 'अपनों' के साथ घर पर ही रहे शिवपाल, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्‍क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 12:02 AM IST
नये साल के मौके पर सपा संस्‍थापक मुलायम सिंह यादव लखनऊ के विक्रमादित्य मार्ग स्थित पार्टी कार्यालय पहुंचे। जहां पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं ने उन्हें नये साल की बधाई दी। मुलायम ने भी कार्यकर्ताओं को आशीर्वाद देकर नई ऊर्जा के साथ पार्टी का काम करने को कहा। वहीं, शिवपाल सिंह यादव सपा कार्यालय से दूर ही रहे और लखनऊ स्थित अपने घर पर अपने शुभचिंतकों के साथ नया वर्ष मनाया।
