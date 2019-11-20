विधायक अदिति का खुलासा, 'ना जान-पहचान और ना ही कोई अफेयर, पिता ने तय की थी शादी, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5dd4ce168ebc3e5477445c09","slug":"mla-aditi-singh-says-marriage-was-decided-by-consent-of-both-families","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0905\u0926\u093f\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, '\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928-\u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0905\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विधायक अदिति सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dd4ce168ebc3e5477445c09","slug":"mla-aditi-singh-says-marriage-was-decided-by-consent-of-both-families","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0905\u0926\u093f\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, '\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928-\u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0905\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5dd4ce168ebc3e5477445c09","slug":"mla-aditi-singh-says-marriage-was-decided-by-consent-of-both-families","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0905\u0926\u093f\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, '\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928-\u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0905\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कांग्रेस विधायक अदिति सिंह
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5dd4ce168ebc3e5477445c09","slug":"mla-aditi-singh-says-marriage-was-decided-by-consent-of-both-families","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0905\u0926\u093f\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, '\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928-\u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0905\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अदिति सिंह
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5dd4ce168ebc3e5477445c09","slug":"mla-aditi-singh-says-marriage-was-decided-by-consent-of-both-families","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0905\u0926\u093f\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, '\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928-\u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0905\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विधायक अदिति सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला