डकैती से गुस्साए व्यापारियों ने बंद कराई बाजार, मलिहाबाद थाना घेरकर पुलिस के खिलाफ नारेबाजी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 03:33 PM IST
महिलाबाद में डकैती की वारदातों से गुस्साए व्यापारी गुरुवार को सड़क पर उतर आए। मंगलवार रात जिब्रान खान के घर हुए हमले को पुलिस द्वारा न मानने से भड़के व्यापारियों ने मलिहाबाद बाजार बंद कराकर पुलिस के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। फिर जुलूस निकालकर एसडीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपा। एसडीएम ने मामले का जल्द खुलासा करने की मांग की है।
