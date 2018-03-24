बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ab611fc4f1c1bbf758b72f7","slug":"lda-vc-has-ordered-to-not-sell-the-tickets-after-6-pm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जनेश्वर मिश्र पार्क में घूमने का प्रोग्राम है तो इस समय जाएं, नहीं लगेगा टिकट
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 24 Mar 2018 02:27 PM IST
जनेश्वर मिश्र पार्क में अवैध वसूली पर ठेकेदार को फटकार लगाते हुए एलडीए वीसी प्रभु एन सिंह ने ठीक छह बजे टिकट की बिक्री बंद करने के आदेश दिए हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ab611fc4f1c1bbf758b72f7","slug":"lda-vc-has-ordered-to-not-sell-the-tickets-after-6-pm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab611fc4f1c1bbf758b72f7","slug":"lda-vc-has-ordered-to-not-sell-the-tickets-after-6-pm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab611fc4f1c1bbf758b72f7","slug":"lda-vc-has-ordered-to-not-sell-the-tickets-after-6-pm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab611fc4f1c1bbf758b72f7","slug":"lda-vc-has-ordered-to-not-sell-the-tickets-after-6-pm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab611fc4f1c1bbf758b72f7","slug":"lda-vc-has-ordered-to-not-sell-the-tickets-after-6-pm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab611fc4f1c1bbf758b72f7","slug":"lda-vc-has-ordered-to-not-sell-the-tickets-after-6-pm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab611fc4f1c1bbf758b72f7","slug":"lda-vc-has-ordered-to-not-sell-the-tickets-after-6-pm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.