'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018 'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
महिलाओं ने शेयर की करवाचौथ से जुड़ी यादें, बोलीं- पति से ज्यादा तो सासू मां ने रखा था मेरा ध्यान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 27 Oct 2018 04:13 PM IST
पति रजनीकांत के साथ प्रो.अमिता
प्रो. अमिता बाजपेयी ने अपने पहले करवा चौथ की यादों को साझा करते हुए कहा कि आमतौर पर पति तो सभी का खयाल रखते ही हैं, लेकिन मेरा पहला करवा चौथ मेरी सासू मां के कारण बेहद स्पेशल और हमेशा के लिए यादगार बना था। 1995 में जब हमारी शादी हुई तो मैं जॉब में थी। शादी के बाद पहला करवाचौथ पड़ा तो उस दिन भी मुझे कॉलेज जाना था। व्रत तो रखना ही था, लेकिन इस बात की मुझसे ज्यादा चिंता मेरे पति रजनीकांत और सासू मां को थी। खासकर मेरी सास सुबह सरगी खाने से लेकर मेरे कॉलेज से वापस आने के बाद व्रत खोले जाने तक मुझे कोई काम न करने देना, मेरी तैयारी में हर चीज का खयाल रखा था।

 
