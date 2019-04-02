शहर चुनें

बच्चा एक ही खिलौना बार-बार मांगे तो हो जाएं सतर्क, विशेषज्ञों की सलाह- तुरंत कराएं इलाज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 02 Apr 2019 02:41 PM IST
कोई बच्चा एक ही खिलौना बार-बार मांगता है। आप जिस चीज के लिए उसे आवाज दे रहे हैं, उसकी अनसुनी कर रहा है और उसे जिस चीज की जरूरत है, वह सुन ले रहा है। वह खुद में खोया रहता है तो संभव है कि वह ऑटिज्म से पीड़ित हैं। ऐसे बच्चों को चिकित्सक को दिखाना चाहिए। यह कहना है इंडियन एकेडमी ऑफ पीडियाट्रिक एसोसिएशन लखनऊ के उपाध्यक्ष बाल रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. आशुतोष वर्मा का।
world autism day world autism day 2019
डॉ आशुतोष वर्मा
डॉ आशुतोष वर्मा - फोटो : amar ujala
डॉ विवेक अग्रवाल
डॉ विवेक अग्रवाल - फोटो : amar ujala
