शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   know about the doctors team doing treatment of corona

कोरोना और जिंदगी के बीच दीवार बने 'धरती के भगवान', मां बोली- छुट्टी ले लो, पिता ने कहा- डटे रहो

चंद्रभान यादव/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 16 Mar 2020 05:44 PM IST
कोरोना वायरस (डॉ. डी. हिमांशु, कोरोना वायरस से पीड़ित मरीजों के इलाज में लगी डॉक्टरों की टीम)
1 of 5
कोरोना वायरस (डॉ. डी. हिमांशु, कोरोना वायरस से पीड़ित मरीजों के इलाज में लगी डॉक्टरों की टीम) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
CoronaVirus Latest Updates In Hindi: जरा सी असावधानी उनकी जान जोखिम में डाल सकती है। परिवार की जान जोखिम में डाल सकती है। पर, वे ऐसे मुश्किल समय में भी डटे हैं। एक ही मकसद है कोरोना को हराना है, जिंदगी को बचाना है। जिस कोरोना वायरस ने पूरी दुनिया को अपनी गिरफ्त में ले रखा है। संक्रमित व्यक्ति से उसके अपने तक दूरी बनाए हुए हैं, ऐसे समय में उनके इलाज में लगे डॉक्टर और चिकित्साकर्मी अपना कर्तव्य पूरी निष्ठा के साथ निभा रहे हैं। इसके लिए उन्हें अपने परिवार से भी दूरी बनाकर रहना पड़ रहा है। शायद इसीलिए उन्हें धरती का भगवान कहा जाता है।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
CTET 2020 परीक्षा से संबंधित करे कोई भी सवाल, हमारे Experts देंगे जवाब
Click Here!
विज्ञापन
coronavirus news coronavirus in india coronavirus cure doctors in lucknow exclusive

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

नमाज अदा करते लोग।
Gorakhpur

कोरोना से बचने के लिए ईदगाह में पढ़ी गई नमाज, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे मांगी गई सलामती की दुआ

16 मार्च 2020

maharajganj news
Gorakhpur

महराजगंज: तेंदुए के घर में घुसने से मचा हड़कंप, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे पकड़ा गया

16 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया, विक्रमादित्य सिंह
Jammu

सिंधिया का कश्मीर कनेक्शनः तो क्या यहां भी लगेगा कांग्रेस को तगड़ा झटका?

16 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस (फाइल फोटो)
Basti

दुबई में रूम पार्टनर की कोरोना से हो गई थी मौत, घर आते ही डॉक्टर से बोला संदिग्ध- 'बचा लो जान'

16 मार्च 2020

नवरात्रि पर विंध्याचल में कराएं दुर्गा सहस्त्रनाम का पाठ पाएं अश्वमेघ यज्ञ के समान पुण्य
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि पर विंध्याचल में कराएं दुर्गा सहस्त्रनाम का पाठ पाएं अश्वमेघ यज्ञ के समान पुण्य
gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर: कोरोना वायरस को लेकर जागरुकता हुआ कार्यक्रम, देखें दिनभर की हलचल

16 मार्च 2020

delhi violence
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसा: फोरेंसिक रिपोर्ट में बड़ा खुलासा, ताहिर हुसैन के खिलाफ ढाई हजार वीडियो में सबूत!

16 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

himachal weather report One weak forecast by IMD Shimla
Himachal Pradesh

बर्फ देखने उमड़े सैलानी, एक सप्ताह ऐसा रहेगा प्रदेश में मौसम

16 मार्च 2020

corona virus alert
Gorakhpur

सावधान! कोरोना वायरस से बचने के लिए कहीं आप नकली मास्क का प्रयोग तो नहीं कर रहे...

16 मार्च 2020

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
विज्ञापन
मथुरा जनपद की छाता थाना पुलिस
Agra

यूपीः मथुरा पुलिस की गोतस्करों से मुठभेड़, गोली लगने से एक तस्कर की मौत, दो घायल

16 मार्च 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

पर्यटकों के इंतजार में ताजमहल, कोरोना ने कम किए सैलानी, सूने पड़े स्मारक

16 मार्च 2020

नवरात्रि पर विंध्याचल में कराएं दुर्गा सहस्त्रनाम का पाठ पाएं अश्वमेघ यज्ञ के समान पुण्य
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि पर विंध्याचल में कराएं दुर्गा सहस्त्रनाम का पाठ पाएं अश्वमेघ यज्ञ के समान पुण्य
ताजमहल
Agra

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की जगाईं उम्मीदें पर कोरोना वायरस का 'ग्रहण', 'आर्थिक संकट' में गाइड

16 मार्च 2020

एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज पहुंचे राज्यमंत्री चौधरी उदयभान सिंह
Agra

आगरा में राज्यमंत्री ने देखीं कोरोना वायरस से 'लड़ने' की व्यवस्थाएं, डीएम को लिखेंगे पत्र

16 मार्च 2020

वैष्णो देवी धाम
Jammu

कोरोना का डर बेअसर, बढ़ने लगी वैष्णो देवी के दर्शनार्थियों की संख्या, पर इस बात का रखें विशेष ध्यान

16 मार्च 2020

उमर अब्दुल्ला से मिलने पहुंचे फारूक अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः एक बार फिर उमर से मिले फारूक अब्दुल्ला, रिहाई के बाद दूसरी मुलाकात

16 मार्च 2020

BRD medical college
Gorakhpur

कोरोना वायरस की जांच के लिए नहीं जाना पड़ेगा दूर, गोरखपुर में ही मिलेगी ये खास सुविधा

16 मार्च 2020

श्रीनगर के सभी पार्क बंद
Jammu

कोरोना का खौफ: श्रीनगर के सभी पार्क बंद, पुंछ-कटड़ा और रियासी में धारा 144 लागू

16 मार्च 2020

दनकौर में द्रोणाचार्य का प्रााचीन मंदिर
Baghpat

दनकौर: एकलव्य की साधना व द्रोण की दक्षिणा का ठौर, जहां है शिष्य द्वारा बनाई गुरु की दुर्लभ मूरत

16 मार्च 2020

Ravinder Prashar agarbatti business getting orders from England hails from Una Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

अमेरिका में नौकरी छोड़ खड़ा किया अगरबत्ती का कारोबार, इंग्लैंड से मिल रहे हैं ऑर्डर

16 मार्च 2020

Nirbhaya Case: Preparations of execution on 20 march starts in tihar jallad pawan to reach 17 march
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः आज से चौथे दिन होगी दोषियों को फांसी, इस बार तीन दिन पहले ही तिहाड़ पहुंचेगा जल्लाद पवन

16 मार्च 2020

औरैया में खूनी संघर्ष, दो की मौत
Auraiya

औरैया: कभी साए की तरह कमलेश के साथ रहते थे मंजुल, सियासी महत्वकांक्षाओं ने बनाई थी दोनों में दूरी

16 मार्च 2020

राजू श्रीवास्तव
Kanpur

दारू मारि के मास्क लगाए घूमि रहा चिरौंजीलाल का लौंडा- राजू श्रीवास्तव

16 मार्च 2020

औरैया डबल मर्डर 
Auraiya

रंगों के बाद औरैया में खून की होली, चंद मिनटों में चलीं पांच राउंड गोलियां, लील गईं दो जिंदगियां

16 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस (डॉ. डी. हिमांशु, कोरोना वायरस से पीड़ित मरीजों के इलाज में लगी डॉक्टरों की टीम)
कोरोना वायरस (डॉ. डी. हिमांशु, कोरोना वायरस से पीड़ित मरीजों के इलाज में लगी डॉक्टरों की टीम) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ डी हिमांशु
डॉ डी हिमांशु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टरों की टीम
डॉक्टरों की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टरों की टीम
डॉक्टरों की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited