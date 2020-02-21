लखनऊ: काशी-महाकाल एक्सप्रेस का ढोल नगाड़े से हुआ स्वागत, भोले बाबा वाली सीट का रहा क्रेज, तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e4f7a518ebc3ef3a66178a5","slug":"kashi-mahakal-express-started-from-varanasi-and-reached-charbagh-railway-station-before-time","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a: \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940-\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0922\u094b\u0932 \u0928\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924, \u092d\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चारबाग रेलवे स्टेशन पर पहली बार पहुंची काशी-महाकाल एक्सप्रेस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मधु और शशिकला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जसवंत सिंह, अम्बरेश सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला