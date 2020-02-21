शहर चुनें

लखनऊ: काशी-महाकाल एक्सप्रेस का ढोल नगाड़े से हुआ स्वागत, भोले बाबा वाली सीट का रहा क्रेज, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 21 Feb 2020 12:06 PM IST
काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस
1 of 8
काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वाराणसी से इंदौर के लिए शुरू हुई काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस गुरुवार को जब पहली बार चारबाग रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंची तो उसका स्वागत हर-हर महादेव, जय महाकाल व बम भोले के जयकारों और ढोल-नगाड़ों से किया गया। अपनी पहली यात्रा में ही ट्रेन फुल रही और समय से पहले स्टेशन पहुंच गई। महाशिवरात्रि पर उज्जैन महाकाल जाने वाले यात्रियों के लिए गुरुवार का दिन काफी खास रहा। भारतीय रेलवे खानपान एवं पर्यटन निगम आईआरसीटीसी की ओर से देश की तीसरी कॉर्पोरेट ट्रेन काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस का कॉमर्शियल रन गुरुवार से शुरू हुआ। जबकि गत 16 फरवरी को वाराणसी में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर ट्रेन का शुभारंभ किया था।
 
kashi mahakal express trains in lucknow passengers in lucknow charbagh station

काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस
काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चारबाग रेलवे स्टेशन पर पहली बार पहुंची काशी-महाकाल एक्सप्रेस
चारबाग रेलवे स्टेशन पर पहली बार पहुंची काशी-महाकाल एक्सप्रेस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस
काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस
काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस
काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मधु और शशिकला
मधु और शशिकला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जसवंत सिंह, अम्बरेश सिंह
जसवंत सिंह, अम्बरेश सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस
काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
