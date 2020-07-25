शहर चुनें
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर की जांच के लिए आयोग को कैबिनेट की मंजूरी, अब सामने आएगा असली सच!

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 25 Jul 2020 08:29 AM IST
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राज्य सरकार ने सर्वोच्च अदालत के निर्देश पर विकास दुबे मुठभेड़ व कानपुर के बिकरू में आठ पुलिस कर्मियों की हत्या की जांच के लिए गठित आयोग को मंजूरी दे दी है। इसके साथ ही गृह विभाग ने इसके लिए अधिसूचना जारी कर दी गई है।  
kanpur encounter latest update vikas dubey vikas dubey encounter vikas dubey encounter news vikas dubey wife

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

हर आंख नम, पुलिस ने दिया जिंदगी भर का गम, सभी से पूछती रही बहन रुचि, अब वो किसको बांधेगी राखी

24 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter SIT
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में एसआईटी के रडार पर 2200 पुलिसवाले, 1995 से अब तक के पुलिसकर्मियों की होगी जांच

24 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे (मृतक) , भाई दीपू
Kanpur

दहशतगर्द विकास दुबे का भाई 16 साल से जमानत पर बाहर, जांच में पुराने रिकार्ड देखकर पुलिस भी हैरान

24 जुलाई 2020

रिचा दुबे और विकास दुबे
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey news: 14 दिन बाद बदले रिचा के सुर, विकास की मौत का बदला लेने से खुद गोली मार देने तक की कहानी

24 जुलाई 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

Kanpur Kidnapping: संजीत के पिता से अखिलेश यादव ने की फोन पर बात, जानिए क्या बोले...?

24 जुलाई 2020

रिचा दुबे, कुख्यात अपराधी विकास दुबे
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey: रिचा का सनसनीखेज खुलासा, बोली- आखिरी बार विकास ने फोन पर मुझसे कहीं थीं ये बातें

24 जुलाई 2020

पासिंग आउट परेड में शामिल हुए जवान
Chandigarh

HPA POP 2020: परेड में मास्क लगाए नजर आए जवान, निष्ठा व कर्तव्य परायणता की शपथ ली

25 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे की पत्नी ऋचा दुबे।
Lucknow

विकास दुबे की पत्नी बोलीं, गंभीर बीमारी के कारण विकास को गुस्सा आ जाता था इसलिए इतनी बड़ी वारदात की

25 जुलाई 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

Kanpur Kidnapping: नौसिखिए अपहरणकर्ताओं ने कदम-कदम पर दी पुलिस को मात, सर्विलांस फेल, मुखबिर तंत्र ध्वस्त

25 जुलाई 2020

राफेल लड़ाकू विमान
Chandigarh

कड़ी सुरक्षा में रहेगा 'राफेल', अंबाला एयरफोर्स स्टेशन नो ड्रोन जोन घोषित, वायुसेना ने कसी कमर

25 जुलाई 2020

परिवार के साथ बुलियन कारोबारी नीरज अग्रवाल (फाइल)
Agra

एसएसपी ने खंगालीं बुलियन कारोबारी हत्याकांड की फाइलें, नोटबंदी के बाद के कारोबार की होगी जांच

25 जुलाई 2020

जम्मू कश्मीर में लॉकडाउन
Jammu

कोरोना को हराने के लिए 50 करोड़ रुपये मंजूर, जम्मू-कश्मीर में लॉकडाउन का ऐसे पालन कर रहे हैं लोग

25 जुलाई 2020

Dehradun

Nag Panchami 2020: नागपंचमी का पर्व आज, पूजे जाएंगे नाग देवता, यह है पूजन की सही विधि

25 जुलाई 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

संजीत को पैसे लेने के बाद मारने का था इरादा, आरोपियों ने इसलिए बदला प्लान, और फिर...

25 जुलाई 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

संजीत ने बचने के लिए अपनाए थे कई हथकंडे, चाकू से काटी थी नस, सिर भी फोड़ा, लेकिन...

25 जुलाई 2020

vikas dubey news
Kanpur

विकास ने भाजपा नेता से मांगे थे 20 लाख, ग्वालियर में वकील की ड्रेस में सरेंडर करने की थी पूरी तैयारी...

25 जुलाई 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

संजीत अपहरण हत्याकांड में बड़ा खुलासा, एसपी अपर्णा ने बिछाया था नाकामी का जाल, बोला था झूठ पर झूठ

25 जुलाई 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

संजीत अपहरण हत्याकांड: आरोपियों ने खोला बड़ा राज, फिरौती के पैसे से करना चाहते थे ये काम

25 जुलाई 2020

ढाबा के कमरे में मिले युवक-युवतियां
Agra

दुष्कर्म के मामले में पुलिस ने हाईवे किनारे ढाबे पर मारा छापा, कमरे खुले तो दंग रह गई

25 जुलाई 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

संजीत अपहरण हत्याकांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, घर पर छोड़े मोबाइल, नए नंबर से कॉल कर बुलाया

25 जुलाई 2020

vikas dubey news
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के साथी शिवम ने कबूला, प्रभात के साथ चचेरे भाई की बंदूक से पुलिस पर चलाई 35 राउंड गोलियां

25 जुलाई 2020

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

कुपवाड़ा को दहलाने की साजिश नाकाम, मिला वो घातक हथियार जिसका उपयोग करते हैं पैराकमांडो

25 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter - फोटो : amar ujala
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
