जब जया बच्चन ने पूछा -क्या मैं वरिष्ठ नहीं हूं?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 09 Mar 2018 09:35 PM IST
jaya bachchan filed the application for Rajya sabha 
राज्यसभा चुनाव के लिए सपा उम्मीदवार जया बच्चन ने शुक्रवार को नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया। वे दोपहर 12:50 बजे विधानभवन के सेंट्रल हॉल पहुंचीं और निर्वाचन अधिकारी को नामांकन पत्र का सेट सौंपा।
jaya bachchan rajya sabha akhilesh yadav mulayam singh yadav

