इनामुल हक के मोबाइल से चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, आतंकी संगठन अल-कायदा से जुड़े अहम सबूत मिले

{"_id":"5eed9be48ebc3e433b735a94","slug":"inamul-haq-mobile-also-found-evidence-published-by-banned-terrorist-organization-al-qaeda-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0941\u0932 \u0939\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0920\u0928 \u0905\u0932-\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इनामुल हक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eed9be48ebc3e433b735a94","slug":"inamul-haq-mobile-also-found-evidence-published-by-banned-terrorist-organization-al-qaeda-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0941\u0932 \u0939\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0920\u0928 \u0905\u0932-\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Inamul haq
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5eed9be48ebc3e433b735a94","slug":"inamul-haq-mobile-also-found-evidence-published-by-banned-terrorist-organization-al-qaeda-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0941\u0932 \u0939\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0920\u0928 \u0905\u0932-\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Inamul haq
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5eed9be48ebc3e433b735a94","slug":"inamul-haq-mobile-also-found-evidence-published-by-banned-terrorist-organization-al-qaeda-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0941\u0932 \u0939\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0920\u0928 \u0905\u0932-\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Inamul haq
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5eed9be48ebc3e433b735a94","slug":"inamul-haq-mobile-also-found-evidence-published-by-banned-terrorist-organization-al-qaeda-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0941\u0932 \u0939\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0920\u0928 \u0905\u0932-\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Inamul haq
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5eed9be48ebc3e433b735a94","slug":"inamul-haq-mobile-also-found-evidence-published-by-banned-terrorist-organization-al-qaeda-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0941\u0932 \u0939\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0920\u0928 \u0905\u0932-\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Inamul haq
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।