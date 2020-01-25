शहर चुनें

यूपी: लखनऊ में कुछ ऐसी होगी गणतंत्र दिवस परेड, टैंकों की गड़गड़ाहट से बढ़ा रोमांच

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 25 Jan 2020 11:57 AM IST
republic day 2020
1 of 7
republic day 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देशभक्ति गीतों की धुन पर कदमताल करते सैन्य व स्कूली बच्चों की टुकड़ियां...। रोमांचित करती टैंकों की गड़गड़ाहट...। शौर्य और पराक्रम का आभास कराते सैन्य साजो सामान...। यह नजारा था शुक्रवार को गणतंत्र दिवस पर निकलने वाली परेड के फुलड्रेस पूर्वाभ्यास का, जो सुबह साढ़े नौ बजे चारबाग रेलवे आरक्षण केंद्र के सामने से शुरू होकर अपने तय मार्ग से होते हुए केडी सिंह बाबू स्टेडियम के छह नंबर गेट पर समाप्त हुई।
republic day 2020
republic day 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
