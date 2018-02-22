शहर चुनें

रोडवेज बस के चालक ने चिल्लाकर जगाया, आंख खुली तो उड़ गए होश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 22 Feb 2018 11:15 AM IST
fire in garments shop, three injured
1 of 8
लखनऊ के बंथरा इलाके में बुधवार देर रात करीब तीन बजे कपड़े की दुकान में आग लगने से तीन करोड़ का माल जलकर राख हो गया। भागने में दो लोग और आग बुझाने में एक घायल हुआ है। दमकल की 25 गाड़ियों ने मिलकर सुबह 11 बजे आग पर काबू पाया।
fire in shop lucknow news

