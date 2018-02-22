बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रोडवेज बस के चालक ने चिल्लाकर जगाया, आंख खुली तो उड़ गए होश
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 22 Feb 2018 11:15 AM IST
लखनऊ के बंथरा इलाके में बुधवार देर रात करीब तीन बजे कपड़े की दुकान में आग लगने से तीन करोड़ का माल जलकर राख हो गया। भागने में दो लोग और आग बुझाने में एक घायल हुआ है। दमकल की 25 गाड़ियों ने मिलकर सुबह 11 बजे आग पर काबू पाया।
