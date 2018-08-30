शहर चुनें

ट्रेन का स्मार्ट कोच बताएगा कि आने वाला है आपका स्टेशन, एसी न चलने पर बज उठेगा अलार्म

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 30 Aug 2018 12:45 PM IST
अब ट्रेन का कोच आपको बताएगा कि आपका स्टेशन आ गया है, उतर जाइए। जी हां, ये मुमकिन कर दिखाया है भारतीय रेलवे ने। रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल के नेतृत्व में देश का पहला स्मार्ट कोच यूपी के रायबरेली जिले से लालगंज मॉडर्न रेलकोच फैक्ट्री से निर्मित होकर निकला है।
smart coach indian railway first smart coach of india lalganj modern rail coach factory

