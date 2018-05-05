शहर चुनें

आरटीओ के ये महाशय भी बिना सीट बेल्ट दौड़ा रहे थे कार, हुआ चालान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 05 May 2018 02:59 PM IST
चेकिंग अभियान
 पिछले तीन दिनों से यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ लखनऊ में अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। पर, चिराग तले अंधेरा वाली कहावत शुक्रवार को परिवहन विभाग पर सटीक बैठी। 
