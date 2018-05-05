बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aed78f44f1c1b56098b839d","slug":"driver-of-the-rto-was-running-car-without-using-seat-belt-fined","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0930\u091f\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u092f \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092c\u0947\u0932\u094d\u091f \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरटीओ के ये महाशय भी बिना सीट बेल्ट दौड़ा रहे थे कार, हुआ चालान
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 05 May 2018 02:59 PM IST
पिछले तीन दिनों से यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ लखनऊ में अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। पर, चिराग तले अंधेरा वाली कहावत शुक्रवार को परिवहन विभाग पर सटीक बैठी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5aed78f44f1c1b56098b839d","slug":"driver-of-the-rto-was-running-car-without-using-seat-belt-fined","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0930\u091f\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u092f \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092c\u0947\u0932\u094d\u091f \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aed78f44f1c1b56098b839d","slug":"driver-of-the-rto-was-running-car-without-using-seat-belt-fined","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0930\u091f\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u092f \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092c\u0947\u0932\u094d\u091f \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aed78f44f1c1b56098b839d","slug":"driver-of-the-rto-was-running-car-without-using-seat-belt-fined","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0930\u091f\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u092f \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092c\u0947\u0932\u094d\u091f \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aed78f44f1c1b56098b839d","slug":"driver-of-the-rto-was-running-car-without-using-seat-belt-fined","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0930\u091f\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u092f \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092c\u0947\u0932\u094d\u091f \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aed78f44f1c1b56098b839d","slug":"driver-of-the-rto-was-running-car-without-using-seat-belt-fined","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0930\u091f\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u092f \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092c\u0947\u0932\u094d\u091f \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aed78f44f1c1b56098b839d","slug":"driver-of-the-rto-was-running-car-without-using-seat-belt-fined","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0930\u091f\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u092f \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092c\u0947\u0932\u094d\u091f \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aed78f44f1c1b56098b839d","slug":"driver-of-the-rto-was-running-car-without-using-seat-belt-fined","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0930\u091f\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u092f \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092c\u0947\u0932\u094d\u091f \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.