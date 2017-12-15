बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
राजभवन में सजी आईएएस अफसरों की सांस्कृतिक महफिल, मौजूद रहे सीएम व राज्यपाल, तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
cultural evening in governor house in Lucknow.
{"_id":"5a32e6c34f1c1bee688c1bac","slug":"cultural-evening-in-governor-house-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u092d\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u091c\u0940 \u0906\u0908\u090f\u090f\u0938 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u092b\u093f\u0932, \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0935 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 02:31 AM IST
राज्यपाल राम नाईक ने आईएएस सर्विस वीक के मौके पर आईएएस अफसरों को रात्रि भोज दिया। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ व उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य, मुख्य सचिव राजीव कुमार, आईएएस एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष प्रवीर कुमार व सचिव आलोक कुमार की उपस्थिति में आईएएस अधिकारियों ने यहां भव्य सांस्कृतिक संध्या का आयोजन किया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a3231694f1c1bd9798c27c2","slug":"horrible-photos-of-uttarkashi-valley-bridge-broken-on-gangotri-highway","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915, \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u092a\u0941\u0932 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e, \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0902\u0917\u091f\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a18576e4f1c1bc5758b4f04","slug":"2000-rupees-note-will-not-release-by-rbi-for-three-months","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2000 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 RBI \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"5a32cee24f1c1b8d698c1b2b","slug":"yogi-adityanath-addresses-officers-to-take-care-of-farmers","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902: \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0926\u093f\u0924\u094d\u092f\u0928\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a32a0724f1c1ba12d8b88cd","slug":"pics-of-first-day-of-uttar-pradesh-vidhan-mandal-session","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u091c\u094b\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0935 \u0906\u091c\u092e \u0916\u093e\u0902, \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u0938\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0947, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a3248204f1c1b9e678c18b2","slug":"cm-addressed-the-ias-officers-on-ias-week-lucknow","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0908\u090f\u090f\u0938 \u0935\u0940\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0908\u0928\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0906\u092a\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!