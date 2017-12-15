Download App
आपका शहर Close

राजभवन में सजी आईएएस अफसरों की सांस्कृतिक महफिल, मौजूद रहे सीएम व राज्यपाल, तस्वीरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 02:31 AM IST
cultural evening in governor house in Lucknow.

राज्यपाल राम नाईक ने आईएएस सर्विस वीक के मौके पर आईएएस अफसरों को रात्रि भोज दिया। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ व उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य, मुख्य सचिव राजीव कुमार, आईएएस एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष प्रवीर कुमार व सचिव आलोक कुमार की उपस्थिति में आईएएस अधिकारियों ने यहां भव्य सांस्कृतिक संध्या का आयोजन किया।

Comments

Browse By Tags

uttar pradesh news up news in hindi yogi adityanath

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

सभी एग्जिट पोल में गुजरात में भाजपा को एकतरफा बहुमत, कांग्रेस का 'हाथ' खाली

exit polls of gujarat election 2017, know about BJP-Congress Seats
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

हाईवे पर जा रहे थे दो ट्रक, अचानक पुल टूटकर गंगा में गिरा, हादसे की तस्वीरें रोंगटे खड़े कर देंगी

horrible photos of uttarkashi valley bridge broken on Gangotri highway
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

2000 के नोट को लेकर RBI ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, देशभर के सभी बैंकों को जारी किए निर्देश

2000 rupees note will not release by rbi for three months
  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

किसान हमारी सरकार के केंद्र में, परेशान हुए तो ठीक नहीं: मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ

Yogi adityanath addresses officers to take care of farmers.
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

यूं गर्मजोशी से मिले सीएम योगी व आजम खां, विधानमंडल सत्र के पहले दिन दिखे ये नजारे, तस्वीरें

pics of first day of Uttar Pradesh vidhan mandal session.
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

आईएएस वीक पर सीएम ने प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को दिखाया आईना, बोले-आपसे कोई खुश नहीं

cm addressed the ias officers on IAS week lucknow
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!