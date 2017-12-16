बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
राहुल गांधी की ताजपोशी पर जश्न में डूबे कांग्रेसी, जानें- क्यों बनाया 60 किलो का लड्डू, तस्वीरें
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 09:24 PM IST
राहुल गांधी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष बनते ही प्रदेश के कांग्रेसी भी खुशी से झूम उठे। प्रदेश कार्यालय पर उन्होंने तिरंगे के रंग के ढेरों गुब्बारे छोड़े। नजारा देख आसपास के लोग भी कार्यालय परिसर में आ गए। कांग्रेसियों ने एक-दूसरे का मुंह मीठा कराया और आगंतुकों को भी विभिन्न तरह की मिठाइयां बांटी।
