Download App
आपका शहर Close

किसानों को सम्मानित कर बोले सीएम- खाद, बीज और पानी समय पर मुहैया कराएंगे

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 12:17 PM IST
cm yogi honoured farmers

भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चौधरी चरण स‌िंह की 115वीं जयंती पर विधानसभा भवन के प्रांगण में किसान सम्मान दिवस का आयोजन किया गया। इस मौके पर यूपी के अलग-अलग जिलों के उन किसानों को पुरस्कृत किया गया, जिन्होंने कम लागत में फसल का ज्यादा उत्पादन किया है।

Comments

Browse By Tags

cm yogi adityanath up vidhansabha up cm

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Viewed

बनास हादसा: नाबालिग कंंडक्टर चला रहा था बस, सीख रहा था ड्राइविंग, हादसे में 33 की मौत

rajasthan sawai madhopur bus accident death number increasing continously
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Mock Drill: भूकंप के झटकों से दहला हरियाणा, पूरे प्रदेश में 250 से ज्यादा मौतें

Mock Drill to Check Earthquake Preparedness in Haryana
  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

रायन के माली ने खोला बहुत बड़ा राज, हत्या के वक्त आसपास भी नहीं था बस कंडक्टर

pradyuman thakur murder: gardener reveals new secret about main accused ashok
  • रविवार, 17 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

अंधविश्वास तोड़ योगी आज पहुंचेंगे नोएडा, पीएम के कार्यक्रम की तैयारियों का लेंगे जायजा

CM Yogi Adityanath will visit noida today for Inspection public meeting palace and metro station
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सोशल मीडिया पर गरमाया सीएम आवास पर लगा 'नो सेल्फी' बैनर मामला, पुलिस ने लिया action

police removed no selfie banner from the gate of CM house
  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

MAKE IN UP पर योगी का फोकस, मुंबई में इन्वेस्टर्स को लुभाने के लिए बनाया ये प्लान

yogi conduted meeting with banking and financial institutions in mumbai
  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!