किसानों को सम्मानित कर बोले सीएम- खाद, बीज और पानी समय पर मुहैया कराएंगे
Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 12:17 PM IST
भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चौधरी चरण सिंह की 115वीं जयंती पर विधानसभा भवन के प्रांगण में किसान सम्मान दिवस का आयोजन किया गया। इस मौके पर यूपी के अलग-अलग जिलों के उन किसानों को पुरस्कृत किया गया, जिन्होंने कम लागत में फसल का ज्यादा उत्पादन किया है।
शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
