यूपी और कोरिया ने पर्यटन, संस्कृति, एग्रीकल्चर और स्किल डेवलपमेंट मसौदे पर साइन किया MOU
Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 04:37 PM IST
सीएम योगी और उनकी टीम ने शनिवार को कोरियन डेलीगेट्स के साथ मीटिंग की। इस दौरान पर्यटन, संस्कृति, एग्रीकल्चर और स्किल डेवलपमेंट के क्षेत्र में दोनों देशों के बीच समझौता दस्तावेजों पर हस्ताक्षर किए गए।
