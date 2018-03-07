बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फैजाबाद : खड़े ट्रक में जा घुसी कार, दो युवकों की मौत, गाड़ी में मिली ये चीज देख उड़ गए पुलिस के होश
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 07 Mar 2018 01:31 PM IST
फैजाबाद में हाई वे पर किनारे खड़े एक ट्रक में बुधवार तड़के कार जा घुसी। कार में सवार दो युवकों की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। इनमें से एक हरियाणा का रहने वाला है, जबकि दूसरे की शिनाख्त नहीं हो सकी है। कार से अंग्रेजी शराब से भरा बैग मिला है, जबकि कई बोतलें फूट गईं। पुलिस ने शराब की बोतलों को कब्जे में लेकर शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।
