सौ की रफ्तार से टकरायी कार में महिला की मौत, कार से मिली आपत्तिजनक चीजें
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 05:09 PM IST
लखनऊ के आशियाना क्षेत्र में मंगलवार देर रात नशे में धुत दो महिलाएं हादसे का शिकार हो गईं। रुचिखंड निवासी दोनों महिलाएं रात 12:30 के करीब कार से कहीं जा रही थीं। गाड़ी सफलता पाठक (32) चला रही थी जबकि उनकी फ्रेंड दीपिका उर्फ डॉली (28) बगल वाली सीट पर बैठी थीं।
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
