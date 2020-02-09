शहर चुनें

big revealing by shooter jitendar in hindu leader Ranjeet Bachchan murder case

रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड में शूटर जितेंद्र ने खोला बड़ा राज, मंदिर में इसलिए नहीं मारी गोली

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Sun, 09 Feb 2020 08:53 AM IST
ranjeet bachchan murder case
ranjeet bachchan murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विश्व हिंदू महासभा के अध्यक्ष रणजीत बच्चन को दो फरवरी की सुबह ग्लोब पार्क के पास गोली मारी गई। हालांकि, उनकी हत्या हजरतगंज चौराहे पर स्थित दक्षिणमुखी हनुमान मंदिर के पास करने की योजना थी। लेकिन जब रणजीत वहां पहुंचे तो उनके साथ आदित्य था, जिसे शूटर जितेंद्र ने सरकारी गनर समझ लिया। इसके बावजूद जब रणजीत मंदिर पर माथा टेक रहे थे तो जितेंद्र ने एक बार गोली चलाने की कोशिश की, पर खुद को रोक लिया। 
ranjeet bachchan hindu leader killed ranjeet bachchan murder crime in up
