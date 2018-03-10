बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बिग बी के पास पत्नी से भी ज्यादा गोल्ड, इनके लग्जरी शौक देख आप कहेंगे...oh my god
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 10 Mar 2018 12:11 PM IST
बिग बी और उनकी पत्नी दोनों ही गोल्ड के शौकीन हैं लेकिन, बिग बी के पास के पत्नी से करीब 10 करोड़ का ज्यादा गोल्ड है। यही नहीं, दोनों ही महंगी गाड़ियों के भी शौकीन हैं। बच्चन दंपती के पास तीन मर्सडीज समेत 11 कार और एक ट्रैक्टर है। इनमें टाटा नैनो भी शामिल है।
