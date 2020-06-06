शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   barabanki family murder and suicide case New twist land worth crores

बाराबंकी परिवार हत्या और आत्महत्या कांड में नया मोड़, करोड़ों की जमीन तो फिर आर्थिक तंगी कैसे?

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बाराबंकी, Updated Sat, 06 Jun 2020 12:23 PM IST
barabanki family murder and suicide case
1 of 5
barabanki family murder and suicide case - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
यूपी के बाराबंकी जिले में पत्नी व तीन बच्चों की हत्या करने के बाद एक शख्स खुद फंदे पर झूल गया। शुक्रवार को नगर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के सफेदाबाद के मकान में पति-पत्नी और तीनों मासूम बच्चों के शव मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई थी। शुरुआती जांच में पता चला है कि मृतक विवेक प्रॉपर्टी का कारोबार करता था और वह जमीन की खरीद-फरोख्त को लेकर तनाव में था। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
barabanki family murder committed suicidé up police barabanki murder

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
