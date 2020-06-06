बाराबंकी परिवार हत्या और आत्महत्या कांड में नया मोड़, करोड़ों की जमीन तो फिर आर्थिक तंगी कैसे?

{"_id":"5edb3a078ebc3e90a4079b1e","slug":"barabanki-family-murder-and-suicide-case-new-twist-land-worth-crores","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0915 \u0924\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
barabanki family murder and suicide case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5edb3a078ebc3e90a4079b1e","slug":"barabanki-family-murder-and-suicide-case-new-twist-land-worth-crores","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0915 \u0924\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतक विवेक की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5edb3a078ebc3e90a4079b1e","slug":"barabanki-family-murder-and-suicide-case-new-twist-land-worth-crores","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0915 \u0924\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
barabanki family murder and suicide case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5edb3a078ebc3e90a4079b1e","slug":"barabanki-family-murder-and-suicide-case-new-twist-land-worth-crores","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0915 \u0924\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
barabanki family murder and suicide case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5edb3a078ebc3e90a4079b1e","slug":"barabanki-family-murder-and-suicide-case-new-twist-land-worth-crores","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0915 \u0924\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला