ayodhya case Trying to spoil atmosphere from Pakistan After verdict on Ayodhya

अयोध्या फैसले के बाद पाकिस्तान से माहौल बिगाड़ने की कोशिश, भारतीय हिंदू-मुस्लिम ने दिया करारा जवाब

सैयद यासिर रज़ा, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 11 Nov 2019 10:20 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
1 of 6
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अयोध्या मामले में देश की सबसे बड़ी अदालत के सबसे बड़े फैसले के बाद भारत में अमन-चैन पाकिस्तानियों को फूटी आंख रास नहीं आ रहा था। फैसला आने के बाद सरहद पार बैठे अमन के दुश्मनों ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए भारत का माहौल खराब करने की कोशिश की। लेकिन उन्हें न सिर्फ भारतीय हिंदू-मुस्लिम ने मिलकर करारा जवाब दिया बल्कि दूसरे देशों में रह रहे पाकिस्तानियों ने भी खूब ट्रोल किया। इस दौरान यूपी पुलिस ने 100 से अधिक पाकिस्तानी आईडी के खिलाफ ट्विटर को रिपोर्ट की और कार्रवाई करवाई।
ayodhya case ayodhya dispute supreme court pakistan
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
अयोध्या का एक दृश्य।
अयोध्या का एक दृश्य। - फोटो : amar ujala
यूपी डीजीपी ओम प्रकाश सिंह
यूपी डीजीपी ओम प्रकाश सिंह - फोटो : amar ujala
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
