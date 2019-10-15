शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   auspicious time for karwa chauth 2019 in lucknow

करवाचौथ व्रतः 17 को सुबह 5.20 बजे लगेगी चौथ, चंद्रोदय का ये रहेगा समय

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 11:23 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
अखंड सौभाग्य और पति की दीर्घायु की मंगलकामना के लिए सुहागिनें बृहस्पतिवार को करवाचौथ का व्रत रखेंगी। ज्योतिषियों के मुताबिक चंद्रोदय 8 बजकर 05 मिनट से शुरू होगा। आचार्य प्रदीप ने बताया कि सुबह 5:20 बजे तक तृतीया का मान रहेगा, जिसके बाद चतुर्थी शुरू हो जाएगी।
