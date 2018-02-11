अपना शहर चुनें

मुलायम के पुराने साथी का जन्मदिन मनाने केक लेकर घर पहुंचे पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 11:56 PM IST
akhilesh yadav celebrates beni prasad verma's birthday.
यूपी के पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव रविवार को सपा संस्थापक मुलायम सिंह यादव के एक पुराने साथी का जन्मदिन मनाने उसके घर केक लेकर पहुंच गए और उनको जन्मदिन की ढेरों बधाइयां दी। बाराबंकी से पूर्व सांसद व पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री बेनी प्रसाद वर्मा ने रविवार को अपना 78वां जन्मदिन मनाया। इस मौके पर लखनऊ के गोमती नगर स्थित उनके आवास पर अखिलेश यादव पहुंचे और उन्हें शुभकामनाएं दी। अखिलेश के साथ कई अन्य सपा नेता और पार्टी के प्रवक्ता राजेंद्र चौधरी भी थे। बेनी प्रसाद ने केक काटा और अखिलेश को धन्यवाद दिया।
beni prasad verma akhilesh yadav

