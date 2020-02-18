विद्युत लाइन की चपेट में आने से बाइक सहित धू-धू कर जल गया बोर्ड परीक्षा देने जा रहा छात्र

{"_id":"5e4b8fdf8ebc3ecefc02eae9","slug":"a-student-died-in-sultanpur-when-he-was-going-for-examination","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u0924 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092a\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0927\u0942-\u0927\u0942 \u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाईवोल्टेज तार की चपेट में आने से छात्र की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धू-धू कर जली बाइक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भीषण हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के बाद लोगों की जमा भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धू-धू कर जली बाइक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला