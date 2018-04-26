बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
16 साल का शौर्य बना संगीतकार, बॉलीवुड के गायकों के साथ गाने किए रिकॉर्ड
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 26 Apr 2018 01:09 PM IST
16 वर्षीय शौर्य कुमार ने संगीतकार बनकर और प्रसिद्ध पार्श्वगायकों-गायिकाओं के साथ गाने रिकार्ड कर अपनी प्रतिभा से सबको चौंका दिया है।
