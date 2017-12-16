Download App
सर्दियों में आपको गर्म रखेंगी ये 5 चीजें

amarujala.com - Presented by :शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 03:38 PM IST
1/6
कप कपाती ठंड से हर किसी को ठिठुरने के लिए मजबूर कर देती है। ऐसे मौसम में लोग ज्यादा से ज्यादा अपने आप को स्वेटर से लाद देते हैं लेकिन फिर भी उन्हें सर्दी का एहसास होता रहता है। ऐसे में अगर आप खुद को बचाना चाहते हैं तो रोजाना के रुटीन में इन 5 चीजों को जरूर शामिल करें।

2/6
सर्दियों में खाएं गर्म खाना
कुछ लोग सिर्फ ये समझते हैं कि गर्म खाना केवल स्वाद में ही अच्छा लगता है। ये आपके शरीर को अंदरूनी गर्माहट भी देता है जो शरीर का ठंड से बचाव करती है। 

3/6
अदरक का करें इस्तेमाल
अदरक शरीर में गर्माहट बनाए रखने का सबसे कारगर तरीका है। इसके साथ ही ये आपको सर्दी-जुकाम से भी बचाने का काम करती है। इसलिए हो सके इसे चाय के अलावा खाने में भी इस्तेमाल करें।

4/6
तेल की करें मालिश
तेल शरीर को गर्म बनाए रखने में कारगर होता है। ऐसे में तिल का तेल, ऑलिव ऑयल और अरोमा ऑयल से शरीर की मालिश करवाएं। सर्दी से बचाएगा और शरीर को गर्म बनाए रखेगा। 

5/6
धूप में कुछ देर जरूर बैंठें
धूम में विटामिन डी होता है। सर्दियों में अक्सर ठंड की वजह से बॉडी लेजी हो जाती है। धूप लेने से शरीर में एक्टिवनेस आती है और ठंड से बचाव भी होता है। 

6/6
शहद का जरुर करें इस्तेमाल
सर्दी के मौसम में शहद का सेवन करना भी फायदेमंद साबित होगा। इसमें आयरन होता है साथ ही रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता को भी बढ़ाता है। 

