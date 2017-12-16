सर्दियों में आपको गर्म रखेंगी ये 5 चीजें
{"_id":"5a34ed7b4f1c1b9e678c1efa","slug":"these-5-things-will-keep-you-warm-in-winter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 5 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 03:38 PM IST
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a34d2624f1c1b68678c227a","slug":"malaika-arora-get-trolled-for-her-short-dress-in-party-ugly-comments-in-instagram","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938' \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a34c9c44f1c1ba7668ba6a0","slug":"hiten-tejwani-eliminated-fromsalman-khan-show-bigg-boss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0918\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a34bb184f1c1b4c528b9bdb","slug":"priyanka-chopra-charge-5-crore-rupees-for-5-minute-performance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0907\u090f, 5 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 5 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a33cc254f1c1bc1678c1bc1","slug":"benefits-of-nude-yoga","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0921 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u093e: \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0947\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5a33610a4f1c1b193e8b8c8b","slug":"mppsc-has-announced-notification-for-the-recruitment-of-1221-assistant-professor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0927\u094d\u092f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u094b\u0915 \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u0947\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a2e11ff4f1c1bf4688c077a","slug":"know-about-the-side-effects-of-mixing-alcohol-with-energy-drinks","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0928\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093e \u092a\u093f\u090f\u0902, \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a325a7c4f1c1baf678c17d3","slug":"spending-some-time-daily-in-sunlight-can-save-you-from-vitamin-d-deficiency","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0906\u0927\u093e \u0918\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0927\u0942\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u091f\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0928 \u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a2f82774f1c1b6a118b745b","slug":"benefits-of-vrschikasana-blood-circulation-becomes-smooth-relief-from-stomach-disease","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0943\u0936\u094d\u091a\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938\u0928: \u0930\u0915\u094d\u0924\u0938\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0941\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0942, \u092a\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a2f57284f1c1b001c8b84d3","slug":"sports-will-relieve-stress-stay-physically-and-mentally-active","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0947\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0924\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5a2f7e3b4f1c1bca678c1082","slug":"aditya-mudra-of-yoga-beneficial-in-allergic-infection-weather-changes-or-even-pollution","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0926\u093f\u0924\u094d\u092f \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e: \u0905\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930-\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091b\u0940\u0902\u0915\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u092c\u093e\u0938\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a0d4e324f1c1b6f548bd867","slug":"dont-do-these-things-after-wake-up-it-will-leave-bad-impact-on-your-health","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
शुक्रवार, 17 नवंबर 2017
+
More Galleries
{"_id":"5a1e83ce4f1c1b96698b60d1","slug":"know-how-pavanamuktasana-can-relieve-you-from-gastric-problems","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0906\u0938\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0939\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5a1fe91f4f1c1b70548c096d","slug":"if-belly-fat-embarrassed-you-everytime-then-this-exercise-will-help-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0925\u0941\u0932\u0925\u0941\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a02e1ce4f1c1b0d698ba2dd","slug":"roasted-garlic-will-solve-the-man-physical-weakness-issue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0937\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u092e\u091c\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u0941\u0928\u093e \u0932\u0939\u0938\u0941\u0928, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5a0a98844f1c1b78548bcd88","slug":"on-world-diabetic-day-know-how-the-size-of-your-waist-reveals-you-are-diabetic-patient-or-not","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u091c \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5a15250c4f1c1bc5758b45b8","slug":"do-you-know-about-the-expiry-date-of-your-towel-and-toothbrush","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091f\u0942\u0925\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 \u0921\u0947\u091f, \u091f\u0949\u0935\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5a0be88a4f1c1bb6678bbc81","slug":"never-do-these-mistakes-during-pregnancy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u0948, \u0928\u0924\u0940\u091c\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0915\u0930\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!