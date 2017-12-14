Download App
रोजाना आधा घंटा धूप में बैठें, खत्म हो जाएगी विटामिन डी की कमी

रूपायन डेस्क/अमर उजाला

Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 09:14 AM IST
हृदय रोग, स्क्लेरोसिस, गठिया जैसे रोगों के खतरे को कम करने के लिए विटामिन डी तो महत्वपूर्ण है ही, मगर यह आपकी याददश्त के लिए भी जरूरी है। एक नए अध्ययन के अनुसार, यदि शरीर में विटामिन डी की कमी है तो यह डिमेंशिया का कारण भी हो सकता है। 
वैसे विटामिन डी सूर्य के प्रकाश में रहने पर त्वचा में खुद ही उत्पन्न होता है। यदि रोजाना सुबह या शाम कम-से-कम 30-40 मिनट धूप में रहने से इस विटामिन की पूर्ति हो सकती है। इस दौरान ध्यान रखें कि शरीर का कम-से-कम 40 फीसदी भाग सूर्य की रोशनी के संपर्क में आए। 

