लड़की हो या लड़का, ये एक लक्षण नजर आ जाए तो बिल्कुल देर न करें...वरना ताउम्र पछताएंगे

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 18 Jun 2018 02:21 PM IST
baby hold mother hand
1 of 8
लड़की हो या लड़की, अगर आपको नजर आ जाएं ये लक्षण तो बिल्कुल देर न करें और डॉक्टर के पास जाएं। ध्यान नहीं दिया तो जिंदगी भर पछताना पड़ेगा। पीजीआई के इंडोक्राइनोलाजी डिपार्टमेंट के प्रोफेसर संजय बडाडा बेहद जरूरी टिप्स दे रहे हैं।
