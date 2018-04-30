शहर चुनें

दिल के मरीजों के लिए बड़ी फायदेमंद है ये रिसर्च, जरूर पढ़ लें बहुत आसान है ट्रीटमेंट

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 30 Apr 2018 03:26 PM IST
Now treat your heart with electric balloon that fixes hearts using pioneering technique
1 of 6
दिल की बीमारी से परेशान लोगों के लिए एक राहत भरी खबर है। अब दिल की बीमारी से जूझ रहे लोग अपना ऑपरेशन तीन घंटे की जगह नब्बे मिनट में करवा सकते हैं। दिल की अनियमित धड़कन की बीमारी के शिकार लाखों मरीजों का इलाज नई तकनीक इलेक्ट्रिक गुब्बारे से संभव होगा। दुनिया भर मेें इसका परीक्षण चल रहा है और सबसे पहले ब्रिटेन में इससे इलाज होगा। इस खोज के बाद असामान्य धड़कन के इलाज के लिए जटिल तकनीकों की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी।
